Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Rises By 250.0%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CITE stock remained flat at $11.53 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Cartica Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,110 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 245,507 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cartica Acquisition by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 63,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

