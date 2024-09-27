Short Interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Declines By 59.1%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 651,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERO traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,237. CERo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

