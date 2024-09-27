Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Grows By 339.1%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 339.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

DNPLY stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.95%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

