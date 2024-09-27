Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Increases By 2,409.9%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,800 shares, a growth of 2,409.9% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,072,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Danone Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.61 on Friday. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.