Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Increases By 2,409.9%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,800 shares, a growth of 2,409.9% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,072,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Danone Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.61 on Friday. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.
Danone Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.