Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Declines By 99.4%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. 252,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $91.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 597,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,475,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

