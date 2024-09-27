Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Declines By 99.4%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. 252,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $91.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.