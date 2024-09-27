Short Interest in Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Expands By 233.3%

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Technologies Stock Performance

Global Technologies stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,029,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,857,783. Global Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses.

