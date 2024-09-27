Short Interest in Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Expands By 200.0%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Gouverneur Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %
Gouverneur Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.
Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile
