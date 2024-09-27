Short Interest in Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Expands By 200.0%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gouverneur Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Gouverneur Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

