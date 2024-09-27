Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Rises By 256.6%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Haivision Systems Price Performance
HAIVF stock remained flat at C$3.84 during midday trading on Friday. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.54. Haivision Systems has a 1-year low of C$2.44 and a 1-year high of C$5.11.
