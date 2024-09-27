Short Interest in HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Increases By 700.0%

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance
Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock remained flat at $31.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $33.06.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile
