Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Increases By 320.0%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSJV opened at $26.99 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

