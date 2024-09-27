Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Increases By 320.0%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BSJV opened at $26.99 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- REITs on the Rise After Rate Cuts: Where to Invest Now
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- AI Boom and Rate Cuts Boost Utility Stocks: Best Growth Picks
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.