Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Grows By 234.4%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 234.4% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 16,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,513. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 228,107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 396,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 356,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

