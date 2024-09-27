Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Grows By 234.4%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 234.4% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of USXF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 16,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,513. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Featured Stories
