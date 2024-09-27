Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Declines By 97.7%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PUTKY opened at $37.46 on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

