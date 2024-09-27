Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Decreases By 98.4%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sands China Trading Up 10.3 %

SCHYY stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. Sands China has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

