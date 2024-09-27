Short Interest in SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Drops By 66.1%

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SRIVARU Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMH remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,179. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. SRIVARU has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Get SRIVARU alerts:

SRIVARU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for SRIVARU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRIVARU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.