Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Declines By 61.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

Shares of TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Tokuyama has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

