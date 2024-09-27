Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Drops By 67.9%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Stock Up 1.7 %

UOLGY stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. UOL Group has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.69.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

