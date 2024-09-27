Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Drops By 67.9%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Stock Up 1.7 %
UOLGY stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. UOL Group has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.69.
UOL Group Company Profile
