Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Decreases By 59.9%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zenvia Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zenvia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

See Also

