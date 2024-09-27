Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Decreases By 59.9%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zenvia Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zenvia

Zenvia Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZENV Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

