Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

