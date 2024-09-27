Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Sinopharm Group stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.