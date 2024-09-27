Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $838.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

