SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide Trading Down 35.3 %

OTCMKTS SLGWF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 21,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,809. SLANG Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in worldwide. It offers cannabis vaporizers in various oil formulations; gummies; vapors for dry herbs and concentrates; and select genetics in vape cartridges, as well as cannabis to the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

