Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $56.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.21.

Shares of SMAR opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,763. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

