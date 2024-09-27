Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Trading Up 1.0 %
Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.66. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $10.64.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Micro Software
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.