Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.66. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Smith Micro Software worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Featured Stories

