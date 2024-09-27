Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,996,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,373,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 355.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 964,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

