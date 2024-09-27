SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells $74,370.92 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

