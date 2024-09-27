Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Up 385.7% in September

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $69.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.2681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.