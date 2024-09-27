Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $359.14.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $379.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of -566.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.25 and a 200-day moving average of $309.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $145.76 and a one year high of $389.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,931 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 680,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.