Stephen Heath Buys 37,750 Shares of G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Heath acquired 37,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$49,830.00 ($34,130.14).

G8 Education Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43.

Get G8 Education alerts:

G8 Education Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from G8 Education’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. G8 Education’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

G8 Education Company Profile

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.