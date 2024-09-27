Stephen Heath Buys 37,750 Shares of G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Heath acquired 37,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$49,830.00 ($34,130.14).
G8 Education Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43.
G8 Education Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from G8 Education’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. G8 Education’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
G8 Education Company Profile
G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Varsity Lakes, Australia.
