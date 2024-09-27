Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Price Target to C$17.00

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price.

CPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leede Financial lowered Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.64.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.52 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 1.4156977 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

