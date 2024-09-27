StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
Shares of CLWT opened at $1.63 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.
About Euro Tech
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.