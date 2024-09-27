StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RFIL opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

