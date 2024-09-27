StockNews.com Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FNB. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

