Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

