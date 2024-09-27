Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Swisscom Trading Up 0.0 %

Swisscom stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Swisscom

About Swisscom

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.