Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, an increase of 36,880.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.56.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

