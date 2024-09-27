TD Securities Reiterates C$46.00 Price Target for Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.63.

Spin Master Price Performance

TOY opened at C$32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.88. Spin Master has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. Insiders have sold 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

