TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TTDKY opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01. TDK has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $71.84.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50. TDK had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

