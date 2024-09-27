Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,100 shares, an increase of 13,262.3% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Tenon Medical stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Tenon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 411.27% and a negative return on equity of 4,819.46%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.38 price objective on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

