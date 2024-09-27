TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Buys A$330,000.00 in Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$330,000.00 ($226,027.40).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

TerraCom Limited develops and operates coal mines in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Guildford Coal Limited and changed its name to TerraCom Limited in November 2015.

