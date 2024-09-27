TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Buys A$330,000.00 in Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$330,000.00 ($226,027.40).
TerraCom Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
TerraCom Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TerraCom
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for TerraCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.