Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

