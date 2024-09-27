Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile
