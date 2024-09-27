The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $10.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $8.26 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $742.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,542 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,199,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.