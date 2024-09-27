The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) & Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Financial Contrast

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 20.96% 15.67% 3.43% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelis Insurance and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 5 3 0 2.38 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $19.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and The Seibels Bruce Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.61 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.50 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelis Insurance has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.8, indicating that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

