Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Tidewater Renewables stock remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

