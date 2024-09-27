Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
Tidewater Renewables stock remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
