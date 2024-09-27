Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the August 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 206,488,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.