Tony Xu Sells 54,166 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38.

On Monday, July 15th, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.6 %

DoorDash stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $146.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DoorDash by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoorDash by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

