Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 504,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Top KingWin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCJH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 6,751,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,832. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
Top KingWin Company Profile
