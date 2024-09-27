Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 504,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCJH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 6,751,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,832. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People’s Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

