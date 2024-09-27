TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TOR Minerals International Stock Performance
Shares of TORM opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.30.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
