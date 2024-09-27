Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 15,443 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average daily volume of 9,441 put options.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

