TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 million, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.97.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
