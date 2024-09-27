U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.47.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

